TOPEKA – Humanities Kansas recently awarded $1,250 to Atchison Public Library to support “Library Historians: Stories of Atchison, Kansas.” Patrick Glaney serves as project director.
“Library Historians” is a podcast project exploring tales of Atchison’s historical public figures and storied places, illuminating lesser-known people and events that have shaped the community’s identity. Planned topics include Jesse Stone, an early pioneer of rock and roll; Oscar “Heavy” Johnson, baseball player for the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro Leagues; and stories of Atchison’s unique architecture and haunted places.
“Libraries are a great resource for local history,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas Executive Director. “This project highlights the research expertise of librarians and the role of community libraries in preserving local history while presenting fascinating stories of Atchison in an accessible way.”
About Humanities Kansas
Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit spearheading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy. Since 1972, our pioneering programming, grants, and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and generate insights. Together with our partners and supporters, we inspire all Kansans to draw on history, literature, ethics, and culture to enrich their lives and serve the communities and state we all proudly call home. Visit humanitieskansas.org.
