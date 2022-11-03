For anyone who has ever lived in other small towns across the nation and settled in Atchison, it will become apparent that the city is blessed with the uniqueness of having so many multi-generational businesses.
One of the most inviting is Hilligoss Shoes.
The downtown of Atchison has gone through a transformation that is inviting to the eye.
Many downtowns have allowed offices to take over prime retail space, but Atchison has remained true to the retail businesses.
Hilligoss Shoes is a fifth-generation run business. Sarah Biechele and her son Adam Biechele run the store.
Sarah has over 35 years experience of running the business. The store is going on 100 years beginning in 1931. The original store is where Lopez is now occupying. When the flood in the 1950s wiped out many of the downtown businesses, Hilligoss Shoes was a victim.
However, a grant from the Federal Relief Fund allowed the businesses to start again, and the place that was picked is where they are located today, on Commercial Street close to Eddie’s Five and Dime.
Sarah was a little hesitant when the powers to be wanted to take the mall out and make Commercial Street an actual through the street, but several months have passed, and she is completely sold on the new look.
“I love my new storefront," Sarah Biechele said. "We see people from all over and it seems the customers are enjoying walking from business to business."
Adam and Sarah pride themselves that the store as full-service, sit-and-fit men’s and women’s shoes.
Adam echoed his mother’s praise for the new street look.
“We have the dress, casual and athletic shoes with a large variety of sizes, but we also carry children’s shoes,” Adam said.
Accessories also play a big part in the store’s success, socks, bags, and apparel are displayed. The store also specializes in work boots of all types – safety toe, soft toe, met guard, lace-ups, pull-on, waterproof, and electrical hazard are the varieties. The shoe area has recognized names like Sketchers, Adidas, Born, New Balance, Red Wing, Irish Setter, and Thorogood.
The fifth five-generation business owner did offer some advice for any aspiring business owners.
“Be open when you say you’re going to be open, Sarah said. "It is ridiculous to have to give that advice, but there is nothing more frustrating for the shopper than to want to shop during the time other stores are open and then there are those who make their own hours."
Maybe the reason that the store has survived and been successful for so long is the mother and son's dedication to their business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.