ATCHISON POLICE
Atchison Police Department
Special to Atchsion Globe
Mary Meyers
Nov 7, 2022

SUNDAY, NOV. 6
Caleb S. Cannon, 27, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery in the 1200 block North Fourth Street. Cannon was taken to Atchison County Jail.

FRIDAY, NOV. 7
Beth Meek, Blockton, Iowa, and Adam Bakri, Atchison, were the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident at Fourth and U.S. Highway 59. Meek was cited for failure to yield.
