FRIDAY, MAY 21
Paul J. Blakley, 45, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended and leaving the scene of an accident that occurred in the 500 block of Parallel Street.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
James R. Jones, Jr., 36, Atchison, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Parallel Street. Jones was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Rachelle D. Conley, 48, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended and expired tag in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 59.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
Kenneth H. Gulley III, 27, Olathe, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended and failure to yield at 10th and Main streets.
Felicia K. Paxton, 25, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended in the 1900 block of Harper Drive.
