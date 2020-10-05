SATURDAY, Oct. 3
Callista N. Cox, 31, and Alec M. Wall, 28, both of St. Joseph, Missouri, were arrested in the 1900 block of U.S. 73 for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Cox was also arrested for possession of marijuana. Wall was also arrested for a State of Missouri warrant for parole violation and a Buchanan County Missouri warrant for failure to appear in court. Both Cox and Wall were taken to the Atchison County Jail. Their arrests arose from an investigation police conducted after 9 p.m. at Walmart in the 1900 block of U.S. 73 that brought officers in contact with the suspects. It was during the investigation when the drugs were recovered.
FRIDAY, Oct. 2
Sheldon Ivory, Lees Summit, Missouri, and Robert Mullins, Atchison, are identified as the drivers of vehicles involved in an injury accident that occurred about 7:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Main Street. When Mullins was westbound along Main Street in a 2011 Ford Focus and Ivory drove a 1933 GMC pickup truck that entered from an alley and struck Mullins. A 51-year-old passenger in the Mullins vehicle was transported to the hospital.
Michel Fobbs, Atchison, and Bradley Wong, Fort Worth, Texas, are identified as the drivers involved in a non-injury accident at Fourth Street and Kansas Avenue.
Jason Price, Topeka, and Nena Dempsey, Atchison, are identified as the drivers involved in a non-injury accident in the 100 block of South 17th Street.
Kevin Armstrong, Atchison, is identified as the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a road sign in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 73. Armstrong was cited for reckless driving.
