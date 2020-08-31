MONDAY, AUG. 31
Police are investigating the theft of a 2001 Ford truck reported taken between the hours of 7 to 11:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28 from the 400 block of Kansas Avenue. The vehicle was recovered Sunday, Aug. 30 in the Legends Mall area of Kansas City following a pursuit by Leavenworth County authorities. As of Monday, Aug. 31 the case remained under investigation.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
James Mcmanigle, and Jannean Tutton, both of Atchison, are identified as the drivers involved in a non-injury accident in Jackson Park. Tutton was cited for driving the wrong way along a one way road.
FRIDAY, AUG. 28
Vanessa L. Gerber, 40, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order for violation of bond conditions. Gerber was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Donald E. Harvey III, 28, Willis, was arrested for Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in district court. Harvey was taken to the county jail.
Karen K. Lee, 52, Atchison, was arrested for a Brown County warrant for failure to appear in court. Lee was taken to the county jail.
Kenneth J. Livings, 52, Atchison, was arrested for district court warrants for thefts that occurred on Jan. 1 and May 31 from Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73. Livings was taken to county jail.
Whitney M. Hanson, 31, Atchison, was arrested for a district court warrant for failure to appear in court. Hanson was taken to the county jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.