ATCHISON POLICE

Atchison Police Department

Special to Atchison Globe

Mary Meyers

Feb 13, 2023

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

Iris Johnson, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and Deanna Lynn, Atchison, were involved in an accident at Sixth and L streets. Johnson was cited for failure to yield.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

Blake A. Buchanan, 19, Orrick, Missouri, was arrested for driving under the influence in the 100 block of South Sixth Street. Buchanan was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.

Sussanah Leisegang, Centennial, Colorado, struck a parked vehicle in the 600 block of North Seventh Street.
