Monday, July 13,
Kelly M. Devault-Dickerson, 33, Kansas City Ks, was issued a notice to appear in court for driving while suspended, speeding, and no vehicle insurance in the 300 block South U.S.73 on Friday.
Tanya M. Kolich, 37, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear in court for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 300 block South U.S.73 on Friday.
