WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25
Tracy Choate, Linden, Michigan, and Donald Moser, Wichita were the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident in the 600 block of U.S. 59.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
Ethan D. Hale, 22, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that struck another vehicle at U.S. 73 and RavenHill Road about 6:35 p.m. and then left the scene. Police located Hale in the 400 block of South 10 Street and was taken into Kansas Highway Patrol custody.
Jonathan L. Giles, 21, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. Giles was released on bond.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
Jennifer R. Jacobs, 37, was arrested for an Atchison Community Corrections detain order. Jacobs was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
Matthew D. Keimig, 38, Atchison, was arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident where a utility pole was struck at 10th and Unity streets. Keimig was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
