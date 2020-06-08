WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
A vehicle driven by the Rev. Aaron Peters, OSB, Atchison, struck a parked vehicle at 10: 12 a.m. in the 600 block North Second Street. Peters was transported to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, Missouri by Atchison County EMS. Peters was southbound along North Second Street in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu car when it struck a parked 2010 Jeep Liberty. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were both towed from the scene. Peters was wearing a seat belt at the time of impact.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
Donald E. Harvey III, 28, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for domestic battery. Taken to County Jail.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
Savannah C. Stuebs, 18, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for possession of marijuana in the 400 block River Road on Saturday.
Kody L. Goodpasture, 25, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for possession of marijuana in the 400 block River Road on Saturday.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
Daniel M. Beloate, 22, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court for driving while suspended at 6th Street and U.S. Highway 59 on Sunday.
Joseph J. Dyer, 35, Atchison, was arrested for a dstrict court warrant for failure to appear. Taken to County Jail.
Jerry A. Bowers, 42, Topeka, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for maintaining a public nuisance (dumping waste water in park) at Warnock Lake campground, criminal trespass, and theft of services.
Heather D. Simpson, 44, Atchison, was arrested for district court warrants for failure to appear. Simpson was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Rosalie M. Paulsen, 54, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for cruelty to an animal in a parking lot at 1920 U.S.73 on Sunday. The notice centers on leaving a dog in a hot car.
A vehicle driven by Darryll Faulkner, Tulsa Oklahoma, left the roadway in the 1600 block Kansas Highway 7 and damaged a mailbox at K-7 and Country Club Road.
MONDAY, JUNE 8
Darius L. Fleming, 25, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for a theft that occurred on Sunday, June 7 in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
Jessica Cluck, Lancaster, and Prentice Evans, Hutchinson, were involved in a non-injury accident in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 59.
