FRIDAY, JULY 9
Andrew R. Feek, 36, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding, and failure to stop at a stop lights that occurred on June 19. Feek was taken to Atchison County Jail. The arrest arose from an 11:29 p.m. incident June 19, after an APD officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1600 block of Main Street for reckless driving from a parking lot in the 1600 block of Main Street then fled east to Main and 14th streets to U.S. 59 Highway and continued eastbound across the Amelia Earhart Bridge into Missouri. Feek was taken to Atchison County Jail for a $10,000 bond amount.
Kelley J. Rutledge, 51, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order for violation of bond conditions. Rugledge was taken to Atchison County Jail.
George N. Lewis, 42, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order for violations of bond conditions. Lewis was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
Andre N. Price, 37, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for criminal trespass at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
Jessica L. Motsinger, 30, Atchison, was issued an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for criminal trespass at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
Bradley Courter, Atchison, reported criminal damage to vehicle in the 1500 block of Julia Street.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
Porter Webb, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of South Seventh Street. Webb was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, expired tag and driving while suspended. Webb was also arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Webb was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Edwin Christgen, Jr. Atchison, reported the early morning theft of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car from the 1500 block of Kansas Avenue. During evening hours Malakai Short, 18, was arrested for alleged possession of the stolen vehicle and was taken to Atchison County Jail. At 17-year-old passenger was also arrested and released to a guardian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.