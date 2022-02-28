FRIDAY, FEB. 25
Melissa Helton, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in the 1200 block of Kearney Street.
Jon Markley and Brian Hundley, both of Atchison, were the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident at at 17th Street and Country Club Road. Markley was cited for failure to yield and no proof of insurance.
SATURDAY, FEB. 26
Noah Denton, Denton, and Savana Dawley, Horton, were the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident in the 400 block of South 10th Street.
Joe Warbington, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot in the 1400 block of North Sixth Street.
Leslie D. Wilkerson, 50, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for criminal damage to property in the 700 block of North Third Street that occurred Feb. 15.
SUNDAY, FEB. 27
Weston J. Anderson, 26, Atchison, was arrested about 10 p.m. in the 400 block of U.S. 59 Highway for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia; interference with law enforcement, and an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court.
Matthew S. Davis, 44, Atchison, was arrested about 3 a.m. in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 59 for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia; and for a warrant for failure to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
William R. Bartlett, 31, Atchison, was arrest for domestic battery in the 1100 block of Kearney Street. Bartlett was taken to Atchison County Jail.
