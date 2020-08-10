Saturday, Aug. 8
Mark A. Stephens, 26, Melbourne, Florida, was taken into custody by Missouri State Highway Patrol authorities in connection with an alleged armed robbery at Crickett Wireless, 121 South Eighth Street in Atchison. Stephens was booked into the Platte County, Missouri Jail.
Sharon Kley, 40, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended.
Crystal E. Fink, 23, Leavenworth, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
Monday, Aug. 10
Police are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary that occurred Aug. 6 at a residence in the 300 block of Parallel Street. A 45-year-old male suffered injury in wake of the incident.
