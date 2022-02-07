FRIDAY, JAN. 14
Derek Franklin, Atchison, reported the theft of a 2000Ford E350 box truck from the 500 block of North Ninth Street. The truck white in color was believed to have been taken sometime between the hours of noon Wednesday, Jan. 12 and 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14. The truck is white in color.
Shakira M. Whitely, 30, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended and speeding in the 400 block of North Fifth Street.
Kimberly A. White, 51, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, and misuse of a state tag in the 800 block of Main Street.
Brian M. Johnston, 48, was arrested for Atchison County District Court warrants for failure to appear in district court. Johnston was taken to Atchison County Jail.
MONDAY, JAN. 17
A 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody as a runaway reported by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. The juvenile was released to juvenile intake.
Kelli Baker, Atchison, struck a parked vehicle in a parking lot in the 400 block of Kansas Avenue.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
Angel R. Moorshead, 40, Atchison, was arrested Wednesday for an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order. Moorshead was taken to Atchison County Jail.
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
William Gehring, Kansas City, Missouri, and Donald Keimig, Atchison, were the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident in the 100 block of South 10th Street.
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Sara R. Kresin, 25, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended and no proof of insurance in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 59.
SUNDAY, FEB. 6
Jason L. Seager, 44, Atchison, was arrested for Atchison District Court warrants for failure to appear in court; aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement. Seager was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Jordan H. Albright, 35, Atchison, was arrested for driving while suspended at Sixth and Santa Fe streets. Albright was taken to Atchison County Jail.
