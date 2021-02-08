FRIDAY, FEB. 5
Andrew Swafford and Carolyn Lane, both of Atchison, are identified as the drivers of vehicles involved in a non-injury accident at Sixth and Kansas Avenue. Swafford was cited for failure to yield.
Mike Slattery, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a struck equipped with a dumpster gate that struck a parked vehicle in the 200 block of South 18th Street.
SATURDAY, FEB. 6
Randi Speckman, Leavenworth, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that slid into two stopped vehicles at U.S. Highway 73 and Raven Hill Road.
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
Scott Blaney, Easton, and Aaron Stanek, Bemidji Minnesota, are identified as the drivers who were involved in a noninjury accident at 10th and Commercial streets.
