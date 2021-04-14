Saturday, April 3
Damien A. Huston, 38, Atchison, was arrested at 11040 U.S. Highway 59 for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Huston was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Erica N. Cluke, 38, Atchison, was arrested at 11040 U.S. Highway 59 for battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement, and disorderly conduct. Cluke was taken to County Jail.
Martin J. Eylar, 56, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court for unauthorized burning in the 2100 block Main Street.
Aronn K. Boldridge, 36, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court for battery in the 100 block South Second Street.
Sunday, April 4
Morrio T. Moore, 37, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court on Sunday for driving without a license and transporting an open container in the 600 block Kansas Avenue.
Tuesday, April 6
Two juvenile males, ages 15-and 17-year-old, were arrested for theft at Stop and Go convenience store, 405 U.S. Highway 59 and for criminal damage to property at CVS, 400 South 10th Street. The teens were released to a guardian.
A 14-year-old female was issued a juvenile notice to appear in court for criminal damage to a vehicle that occurred Monday, April 5 at Warnock Lake.
Thursday, April 8
Trevor L. Kiehl, 27, Atchison, was arrested for a Jefferson County warrant for failure to appear in court. Kiehl was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Michael Crosby and George Pruett, both of Atchison, were identified as the drivers if involved in a non-injury accident in the 100 block of South Sixth Street.
Friday, April 9
Justin Koontz, Effingham, and Amber Spradley, Atchison, were identified as the drivers involved in a non-injury accident in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 59.
Jordan H. Albright, 34, Bendena, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 73.
Joshua L. Sharp, 30, Blue Springs, Missouri, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended in the 100 block of North 14th Street.
Monday, April 12, 2021
Aaron T. Hammer, 27, Blue Springs, Missouri, was arrested Monday in the 500 block of South U.S. Highway 73 for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Hammer was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Tuesday, April 13
Atchison police launched an investigation after it was reported about 7 p.m. a burglary occurred at a residence in the 800 block of Parallel Street. Reported missing were several items that include cash and jewelry. Police were following leads as the investigation continued Wednesday morning.
