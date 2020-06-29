FRIDAY, JUNE 26
Chelsea R. Thummel, 25, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery in the 400 block of River Road. Thummel was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
Taylor R. Bonar, 23, Atchison, issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for operation a vehicle without a license, improper tag, and no proof of insurance in the 200 block of Atchison Street.
A vehicle driven by a 12-year-old Leavenworth girl struck a parked vehicle and a garage in the 200 block of North 10th Street. There were no injuries.
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
Charles F. Holt, 39, Atchison, arrested for abuse of a child. Holt was taken to the county jail.
Joseph M. Wochner, 27, Blue Springs, Missouri, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for driving while suspended and no proof of insurance in the 1000 block of Kearney Street.
Atchison Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol authorities have launched a joint investigation after APD received notification that a 2003 Ford pick-up truck reported stolen between the hours of 9-11:15 p.m. on Friday, June 26 from the 1500 block of South Seventh Street in Atchison was recovered in rural Buchanan County, Missouri near Dekalb.
Amber Hambright, 30, of Leavenworth, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a wall about 1:26 a.m. in the 2200 block of Main Street. Hambright and a 30-year-old male passenger were transported to Atchison Hospital by Atchison County EMS with injuries. Two four-month-old children in the vehicle were examined on the scene, EMS responders determined the infants were not injured. The adult male has since been transferred to a Kansas City area hospital. Charges are pending against Hambright.
Vehicles driven by Dominik Ryan, Lawrence, and Jaden Foulk, Atchison, were involved in a non-injury accident in the 400 block of U.S. 59 on Sunday.
