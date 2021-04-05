Friday, March 26
Whitney L. Albright, 27, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court for theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S.73 on March 19 and March 20.
Marissa M. Vanwey, 29, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court for criminal trespass at Walmart, 1920 U.S.73, on March 19.
Christopher M. Hess, Jr., 24, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in
Saturday, March 27 court for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 500 block Kansas Avenue on Friday.
Jake E. Coady, 33, Atchison, was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer; interference with law enforcement; and disorderly conduct in connection with an incident in the 100 block of South Second Street. Coady was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Tonya M. Longbrake, 44, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for criminal trespass at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
Amber L. Punzo, 39, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested for a Doniphan County District Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Punzo was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Sunday, March 28
A 13-year-old male was arrested for a battery that occurred in the 900 block of Mound Street. The teenager was transported to a juvenile detention center.
Christopher L. Daniel, 32, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery that occurred in the 500 block of South U.S. Highway 73. Daniel was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Michael T. Green, 30, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Green was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Monday, March 29
Christopher D. Raymond, 42, Atchison, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; felon in possession of a firearm; criminal possession of an illegal sawed off shotgun; and aggravated endangerment of a child. Raymond was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Velma R. Nolan, 47, Atchison, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and aggravated endangerment of a child. Nolan was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Charlene Stout, Atchison, and Kristina Kimball, Lansing, are identified at the drivers involved in an injury accident that occurred during morning hours at the intersection of Ravenhill Road and U.S. Highway 73, both drivers were transported by ambulance to Amberwell Medical Center.
Wednesday, March 31
Don Turpin and Travis Bowen, both of Atchison, are identified as the drivers involved in a non-injury accident in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Pauliza N. Seymore, 42, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for cruelty to animals and running at large in the 1600 block of Kansas Avenue.
Amber N. Busch, 25, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for cruelty to animals, running at large, kennel license required and vicious dog in the 1600 block of Santa Fe Street.
Lance A. Gasper, 35, Atchison, was arrested in the 700 block of Spruce Street for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Gasper was taken to Atchison County Jail.
A 16-year-old female was taken into custody for possession of marijuana and drug para paraphernalia in the 1500 block of Riley Street. The girl was released to a guardian.
Kenleigh N. Liggett, 18, Atchison, was arrested for battery in the 1500 block of Riley Street.
Thursday, April 1
Rochelle L. Burgess, 50, Kansas City, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended, speeding, and expired tag at U.S. Highway 73 and Service Road.
Tammy M. Ulm Evans, 47, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for interference with law enforcement and driving without a license in the 300 block of North Sixth Street.
Friday, April 2
Brandon M. Brownfield, 31, Atchison, was arrested at U.S. Highway 73 and Patriot Street for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and failure to yield. Brownfield was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Shaun Combs, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that struck a deer in the 1400 block River Road.
William Brown, Spring Hill Ks, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that struck a traffic light at 10th and Main streets.
Saturday, April 3
Damien A. Huston, 38, Atchison, was arrested at 11040 U.S. Highway 59 for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Huston was taken to County Jail.
Erica N. Cluke, 38, Atchison, was arrested at 11040 U.S. Highway 59 for battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement, and disorderly conduct. Cluke was taken to County Jail.
Martin J. Eylar, 56, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court for unauthorized burning in the 2100 block Main Street.
Aronn K. Boldridge, 36, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court for battery in the 100 block South Second Street.
Sunday, April 4
Morrio T. Moore, 37, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court on Sunday for driving without a license and transporting an open container in the 600 block Kansas Avenue.
