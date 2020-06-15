Saturday, June 13
Howard E. Crittenden, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested for domestic battery at Warnock Lake. Crittenden was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Corey M. Lewis, 34, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended and speeding in the 1000 block of South Sixth Street.
Dwayne O. Berry, 37, Leavenworth, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court Warrant for criminal threat. Berry was taken to the county jail.
Monday, June 15,
Jimmie W. Jones, 55, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for a theft that occurred June 9 at 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
