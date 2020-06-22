FRIDAY, JUNE 19
Vanessa L. Gerber, 40, Atchison, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of North Seventh Street. Gerber was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
Nicholas L. Bankston, 41, Atchison, was arrested for violation of a protection order in the 500 block of South Ninth Street. Bankston was taken to the county jail.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
Taggart D. Lee, 20, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery in the 1200 block of North Fifth Street. Lee was taken to the county jail.
