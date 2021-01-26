SATURDAY, JAN. 23
Jacob Brown, 31, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended in the 700 block of Kansas Avenue.
Charles W. Walker, 34, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended in the 100 block of South 17th Street.
SUNDAY, JAN. 24
Willie E. Heard Jr., 33, Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for Atchison and Johnson County District Court warrants for failure to appear in the respective district courts. Heard was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Quinn W. Gamino, 19, Horton, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of South Fifth Street. Gamino was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
