THURSDAY, DEC. 31
Stephen M. Bridger, 28, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in municipal court. Bridger was released on bond.
Christopher A. Wallace, 18, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for possession of marijuana in the 1000 block of Main Street.
Logan M. Mullins, 18, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for possession of alcohol by an underage person in the 1000 block of Main Street.
Rodney V. Corsaro, 48, Atchison, was arrested for disorderly conduct and interference with law enforcement in the 300 block of North Seventh Street. Corsaro was taken to Atchison County Jail.
FRIDAY, JAN. 1
David. S. Marlar, 23, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving while suspended, and other traffic charges. Marlar was taken to the Atchison County Jail. Marlar’s arrested stemmed from a Dec. 21, 2020 incident when an officer attempted to stop a 2004 Hyunai Elantra at 10th and Kansas Avenue for a traffic violation. At the time the driver fled from the officer and a pursuit ensued until it reached the 600 block of Riley Street then ended.
Shelia L. Artman, 55, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for unlawful disposal of waste material in the 900 block of South Fourth Street.
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
Dustin R. Dudley, 40, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended, no insurance, and expired tag at 14th Street and Kansas Avenue.
Felieca K. Paxton, 25, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended at Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 59.
Creede G. Vessar, 20, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for possession of marijuana in the 700 block of Kansas Avenue .
Oscar Harris, Jr. 56, Kansas City, Missouri, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Atchison Street.
