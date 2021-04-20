MONDAY, APRIL 19
Gary D. Brown, 21, Atchison, was arrested for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal discharge of a firearem and criminal damage to property. Brown was taken to Atchison County Jail.
