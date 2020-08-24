WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26
Kevin J. Miles, 34, Atchison, was arrested on Tuesday on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Released on bond.
A 13 year old male was arrested on Tuesday for battery in the 200 block Main. Released to a guardian.
Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter taken from a parked vehicle in the 600 block Main parking lot on Tuesday. The theft of catalytic converters taken from two parked vehicles in the 1000 block North 2nd over recent months and the theft of a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle in the 1600 block West Riley on July 28 are also being investigated.
MONDAY, AUG. 24
Jeremy M. Cornelius, 33, Cosby, Missouri, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for criminal trespass at 2002 U.S. Highway 59.
FRIDAY, AUG. 21
A 15-year-old juvenile male was arrested for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The juvenile was transported to a detention facility.
Tyra L. Smith, 45, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for a theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
Jennifer R. Trulove, 31, Wichita was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
THURSDAY, AUG. 20
David Roberts, Lawrence, and Barbara Stephens, Atchison, were involved in an accident at Sixth and Spring streets. The were no reported injuries.
Andrew M. Ramirez, 32, Leavenworth, was arrested for a community corrections detain order for violation of bond conditions. Ramirez was taken to the county jail.
Martin L. Winfield, 52, Atchison, was arrested for a community corrections detain order for violation of bond conditions. Winfield was taken to the county jail.
Thad R. Hawk, 27, Atchison, was arrested for criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of South Seventh Street. Hawk was taken to the county jail.
Raymond H. Albright, 60, Bendena, was arrested for possession of stolen property in the 600 block of North Ninth Street. Albright was taken to the county jail.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
Mark A. Stephens, 26, Melbourne Florida, was arrested for aggravated robbery that occurred Aug. 8 in the 100 block of South Eighth Street. Stephens was arrested at the county jail following his transport from Missouri.
Christopher J. Lauderdale, 22, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for criminal trespass at 810 Division Street.
Gabrielle A. Cline, 30, Atchison, was arrested for a municipal court warrant for failure to appear in court. Cline was taken to the county jail.
MONDAY, AUG. 17
Blas T. Hinojos, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested for a municipal court warrant for failure to appear in court. Hinojos was released on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.