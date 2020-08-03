FRIDAY, JULY 31
Elijah I. Rowley, 22, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Rowley was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
SUNDAY, AUG. 2
Dillion Korbitz, Atchison, was involved in an accident in the 1000 block of River Road.
MONDAY, AUG. 3
Timothy M. Fennell, 50, McLouth, was arrested for a Shawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Fennell was taken to the county jail.
Ashley E. Morgan, 27, St. Joseph, Missouri, was issued notices to appear in court for theft that occurred during the month of July.
