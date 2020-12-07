SATURDAY, NOV. 5
Cinnamon D. Cash, 30, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for a theft that occurred at 221 North Third Street.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
Justin W. Nidiffer, 40, Bonner Springs, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court while driving while suspended in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 59 and arrested for a municipal court warrant for failure to appear in court. Nidiffer was taken to Atchison County Jail.
