SATURDAY, DEC. 18
Ashley M. Taylor, 32, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended, expired tag and no proof of insurance at Fourth and U.S. Highway 59.
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
Amanda N. Brina, 32, Atchison, was arrested for a Buchanan County, Missouri warrant for failure to appear in court. Brina was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Christian E. Longbrake, 41, Atchison, was arrested for domestic battery and interference with law enforcement in the 1400 block Unity Street. Longbrake was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Robert J. Ford, 47, Atchison was arrested for a traffic stop and an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court in the 600 block of Fletcher Street; following the stop that occurred about 1:15 p.m. , Ford was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia that was located during the arrest related to the warrant. Ford was taken to Atchison County Jail.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
Mehgan R. Danforth, 27, Easton, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
MONDAY, Dec. 27
Richard J. Carroll, 43, Kearney, Missouri, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended and expired tag in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 59.
