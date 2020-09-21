SUNDAY, Sept. 20
Destiny S. Burdick, 29, Atchison was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for theft at Walmart, 1920 U. S. Highway 73.
SATURDAY, Sept. 19
Gabrielle A. Cline, 30, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Cline was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Andrew Tipton, and Jonathan Litherland, both of Atchison, were identified as the drivers involved in a non-injury accident that occurred at 15th and Atchison streets. Tipton was cited for failure to yield.
TUESDAY, Sept. 15
Jante Kelley, and Matthew Carroll, both of Atchison, were involved in a non-injury accident that occurred at Seventh and Spring streets. Kelley was cited for failure to yield.
