05/12 Thru 05/16
Tuesday, May 12
Arrests
Phillip M. Roles, 33, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for domestic battery on Tuesday. Roles was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Darius L. Fleming, 25, Atchison, was arrested Tuesday for theft at ALPS Foods, 404 Commercial St. Fleming was issued a notice to appear in municipal court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.