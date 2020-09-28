Sunday, Sept. 27
* Gunner D. Ramey, 20, Leavenworth, was arrested on Saturday for battery, criminal restraint, and criminal damage to property. Taken to County Jail.
* Troy E. Grimm, 21, Leavenworth, was arrested on Saturday for aggravated assault, battery, criminal threat, criminal damage to property, and interference with law enforcement. Taken to County Jail.
* At 12:30AM on Saturday morning officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 400 block Atchison Street. (See separate story)
* Police investigated a fatality accident that occurred at 3:55PM on Saturday at U.S.73 and Raven Hill Road. (See separate story)
Monday, Sept. 28
* Michael P. McGuire, 39, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court for theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S.73 on Friday.
* James L. McNemee, 38, Atchison, was arrested on Saturday on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Released on bond.
* Joshua D. Baker, 32, Atchison, was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery in the 1300 block Locust Drive. Taken to County Jail.
* Jerami R. Schmelzle, 35, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court for theft and criminal trespass at Walmart, 1920 U.S. 73, on Saturday.
* A vehicle driven by Nathan Jones, Atchison, struck a stone wall in the 400 block North 10th on Sunday. He was cited for unsafe speed.
* A vehicle driven by Albert Zishka, Lancaster, struck a pedestrian in a parking lot in the 1600 block Main at on Saturday. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital by EMS. [A vehicle driven by Albert Zishka, 86, Lancaster, was driving through a convenience store parking lot in the 1600 block Main at 1:20PM on Saturday when the rear tire struck a 74 year old female pedestrian who was walking in the parking lot. She fell to the ground, striking her head on the pavement. She was transported to the hospital by EMS.]
