Friday, July 17
Mary C. McDonald, 30, Atchison, arrested for domestic battery in the 400 block of Mound Street. McDonald was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Terry L. Jackson, 43, Severance, arrested for an Atchison Parole Office detain order for parole violation. Jackson was taken to the county jail.
