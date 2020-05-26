Friday, May 22
Joshua D. Pace, 34, Atchison was arrested on Friday for an Atchison County District Court warrant for battery. Pace was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Saturday, May 23
James L. McNemee, 37, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for driving while revoked and driving wrong way on one way street at Sixth and T streets.
Steven Fodor, Atchison, reported the theft of a 2008 Dodge Caravan from the 1400 block of Commercial Street.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Atchison police, and fire departments, and Atchison County EMS responders were dispatched to the scene of an injury accident at 10th and Division streets. A 1988 Harley Davidson motorcycle ridden by Zedrick Cole, 28, Atchison, had been southbound along 10th Street and had stopped at the stop sign at Division Street. Cole then proceeded westbound onto Division Street then left the roadway along the south side of Division Street just west from 10th Street and struck a vehicle parked in a driveway. Cole suffered a broken leg and was transported to Atchison Hospital and was subsequently transported by helicopter to Mosaic Life Care Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Sunday, May 24
Israel M. Oneal, 31, Leavenworth, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for driving while suspended and failure to stop at a stop sign along Fifth and Park streets.
Kaylie B. Warden, 20, Atchison, was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery in the 200 block of North 10th Street. Warden was taken to the county jail.
Amber R. Lewis, 23, Atchison, was arrested for endangering as child and taken to the county jail. It was shortly after 7 a.m. when police and fire departments and EMS responded to a residence in the 200 block of North 15th Street where a 4-year-old boy had fallen off a roof. It was determined the boy and a 6-year-old child had climbed out of a window onto the roof and the younger child had fallen to the ground. A passerby found the child injured and called 911. The mother faces charges of endangering a child. The child was transported to the hospital where he was treated for injuries that included a broken bone.
