FRIDAY, JAN. 8
Lynda A. Zuroff, 28, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving without a license in the 700 block of U Street.
SUNDAY, JAN. 10
David S. Marlar, 23, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended, illegal tag, and no insurance in the 700 block of Kansas Avenue.
Brett A. Beadles, 33, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery in the 600 block of U Street. Beadles was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Wesley G. Hamilton III, 23, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended in the 800 block of North 10th Street.
Siddeeqah Abdullah, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a vehicle who struck a parked vehicle in the 500 block of Unity Street. There were no reported injuries.
