Friday, May 29
Emileigh N. Wilson, 22, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
Ashley S. Johnson, 35, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
Saturday, May 30
Logan M. Mullins, 18, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of South Sixth Street.
Christian X. Arnold, 18, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of South Sixth Street.
Caleb M. Saunders, 18, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of South Sixth Street.
Christina M. Branco, 33, Overland Park, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
Bill E. Manley, 28, Leavenworth, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for domestic battery. Manly was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Monday, June 1
Thomas C. Jones, 31, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in municipal court for a May 20 theft that occurred at Raven Liquor in the 1800 block of Main Street.
