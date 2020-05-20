Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Joe H. Warbington, 66, Atchison, was arrested on Tuesday in the 300 block Santa Fe for interference with law enforcement. Taken to County Jail.
Vehicles driven by Roderick Warren, Hiawatha, and Tanneil Robinson, Hopkins Missouri, were involved in an accident at Omaha Junction at 4:20PM on Tuesday. EMS treated two passengers of the Robinson vehicle at the scene but they were not transported. Warren was cited for failure to yield.
