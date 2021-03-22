Monday, March 22
Steven L. Crockett, 65, Weston Mo, was arrested on Saturday on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Released on bond.
Robert B. Lynch, 28, Atchison, was arrested on Saturday on a District Court warrant for counterfeiting currency and theft. Taken to County Jail. [This arrest is in connection to an investigation that focused on a $100 counterfeit bill being used in a transaction at a local business on December 17, 2020.)
Jessica L. Motsinger, 30, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court for theft at Walmart, 1920 U.S.73, on Friday.
Kathleen L. Lanter, 30, Everest, was arrested on Saturday for driving under the influence in the 1000 block Unity. Issued notice to appear in court.
Alexander S. Kelley, 23, Atchison, was arrested on Sunday for disorderly conduct in the 1000 block North 2nd. Taken to County Jail.
Dustin M. Schneider, 31, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in court on Sunday for driving while suspended in the 200 block North 6th.
Nichlos W. Norton, 42, was arrested on Sunday on a Brown County warrant for probation violation. Taken to County Jail.
A vehicle driven by Mary Sienkiewicz, Atchison, struck a parked vehicle in the 300 block Unity on Friday. No injuries.
