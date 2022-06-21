FRIDAY, JUNE 17
Kathy Fry and Dennis Palmer, both of Atchison, were involved in an accident in the 900 block of Main Street.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Dana M. Holmes, 47, Kansas City, was arrested for driving under the influence after the vehicle she was driving struck a parked vehicle in the 900 block of South Sixth Street. Holmes was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
Delilah M. Garcia, 29, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for theft and criminal trespass at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
Lakeshia Taylor, Atchison, and Tomi Hawk, Rushville, Missouri, were involved in an accident in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 73.
MONDAY, JUNE 20
Newton D. Colvin, 63, Effingham, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear municipal court. Colvin was released on bond.
Mark A. Walker, 49, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order. Walker was taken to Atchison County Jail.
