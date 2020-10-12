FRIDAY, Oct. 10
Colton Dishong, Atchison, is identified as the driver who left the roadway about 2:20 p.m. in the 500 block of North 14th Street and struck a row of trees. Dishong was cited for driving at a speed too fast for road conditions and failure to use a seatbelt.
Barbara Lutz, and Nathaniel Julo, both of Atchison, were identified as the drivers involved in an accident in the 900 block of Commercial Street.
Haegen Hess, Subiaco Logan, Arizona, was identified as the driver of a vehicle who struck a building in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 59.
Kelly J. Dyer, 49, Atchison, was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of South Seventh Street. Dyer was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
Penny M. Smith, 41, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for theft and criminal trespass. Smith was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Vaughn A. Schultz, 51, Atchison, was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana in the 100 block of North Fourth Street. Schultz was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
