FRIDAY, MARCH 25
George E. Milson III, 48, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended, illegal tag, and no insurance in the 600 block of Spring Garden.
Derek W. Church, 35, Valley Falls, was arrested of a Jefferson County warrant for criminal damage to property and harassment by telecommunication device. Church was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Derek Ace, Valley Falls, and Jessica Gigstad, Everest, were the drivers involved in an accident at 14th and Main streets.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
James E. Ferris, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested for a Doniphan County warrant for failure to appear in court. Ferris was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Amber Hanlan, 39, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Hanlan was taken to Atchison County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.