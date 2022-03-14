FRIDAY, MARCH 11
Jason C. Price, 27, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court detain order for probation violation. Price was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
Joseph A. Evans, 27, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for aggravated assault and sexual battery. Evans was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Jessica L. Motsinger, 31, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Motsinger was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Jacob A. Allee, 39, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for a theft at ALPS, 404 Commercial.
