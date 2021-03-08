FRIDAY, MARCH 5
Devon M. Huninghake, 23, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for transporting an open container and driving while suspended in the 600 block of Main Street.
Jared M. Hundley, 26, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Main Street.
David M. Nieman, 64, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for criminal trespass at Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
Gary Kristensen, Mitchell, South Dakota, struck a parked vehicle in the 600 block of Spring Street. There were no injuries reported.
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
Gregory M. Denton, 28, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for criminal deprivation of property, driving while suspended, reckless driving and failure to report an accident. Denton was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Dakotah D. Cline, 28, Lawrence, was arrested for driving under the influence after the vehicle he was driving struck parked vehicles in the 1400 block of Commercial Street. Cline was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
