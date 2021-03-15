FRIDAY, MARCH 12
Rocco Mercedes, and John Pace, Atchison, were identified at the drivers of vehicle involved in a non-injury accident in the 200 block of North Seventh Street.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
Matthew R. White, 22, Kansas City, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Sixth Street for a Johnson County warrant for driving under the influence; and he was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving on park grass and unlawful shooting of an air gun in Jackson Park. White was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Tristen G. Ritchie, 19, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for possession of marijuana in the 400 block of River Road.
Mariah K. Tucker, 21, St. Joseph, Missouri, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of River Road.
George R. Fulsom Jr. 31, Atchison, was arrested in the 900 block of Laramie Street for possession of marijuana and interference with law enforcement. Fulsom was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Kelsey N. Roper, 24, Atchison, was arrested in the 900 block of Laramie Street for disorderly conduct and interference with law enforcement. Roper was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Mildred E. Porter-Dowd, 50, Atchison, was arrested in the 900 block of Laramie Street for disorderly conduct and interference with law enforcement. Porter-Dowd was taken to Atchison County Jail.
