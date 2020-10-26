THURSDAY, Oct. 15
David L. Underwood, 33, Atchison, was arrested for criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Main Street. Underwood was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
FRIDAY, Oct. 16
Randy K. Johnston, 62, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet blazer involved in an injury accident about 12:35 p.m. in the 200 block of North Third Street. Responders from Atchison police and fire departments and Atchison County EMS ambulance were at the accident scene. Johnston was transported from the scene to Amberwell Health hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered as a result of the accident. A 49-year-old passenger, Frederick Paxton, Atchison, was treated at the scene. Police Chief Mike Wilson reported Johnston was southbound along a private drive adjacent to the apartment complex and was turning east onto another private drive when the vehicle left the roadway and went over a retaining wall. The vehicle landed on its top. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
SATURDAY, Oct. 17
Dennis D. Hunt II, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended in the 300 block of River Road.
Marvin Reese, Atchison, struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of South Seventh Street. The accident remains under investigation.
SUNDAY, Oct. 18
Patrick C. Leah, 18, Atchison, was arrested for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in the 1900 block of North Second Street. Leah was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
Darren L. Powell, 41, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order for violation of bond conditions. Powell was taken to Atchison County Jail.
MONDAY, Oct. 19
A 16-year-old male, was arrested in the 1500 block of Riley Street for assault and disorderly conduct. The teen was released to a guardian.
Jason M. Billings, 39, Weston, Missouri, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Billings was released on bond.
Anna Gorrell and Rogelio Lopez-Dominguez, both of Atchison, were involved in an accident at Sixth and Green streets.
Daniel Forbes, Atchison, is identified as the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of North Fifth Street.
TUESDAY, Oct. 20
Larry O. Daniels, Sr. Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Daniels was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Jacob Brown, 31, Topeka, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for theft that occurred at Walmart on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3. Brown was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
Traechelle N. Gillum, 30, Midwest City, Oklahoma, was arrested for an Atchison Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Gillium was taken to Atchison County Jail.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21
Kelsey C. Rumbley, 31, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for theft from Walmart, 1920 U.S. Highway 73.
FRIDAY, Oct. 23
Caralyne E. Servaes, 33, Atchison, for an Atchison County District Court Warrant for giving a worthless check. Servaes was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
William D. Corkins, Jr., 50, Atchison, was arrested for a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for failure to appear in court. Corkins was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Marissa M. Vanwey, 29, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for theft at CVS, 400 South 10th Street.
SUNDAY, Oct. 25
Bryon M. Barraza, 21, Atchison, was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving following an accident that occurred in the 600 block of North Fourth Street. Barraza was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court.
