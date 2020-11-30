FRIDAY, Nov. 27
Joshua A. Spurlock, 34, Atchison, was arrested on Thursday in the 1000 block Unity for driving while suspended, no insurance, and on a District Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Dustin R. Dudley, 40, Atchison, was arrested on Thursday on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
Averial M. Gerber, 18, Atchison, was arrested on Thursday in the 400 block U.S.59 for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), driving without a license, no insurance, and expired tag. Taken to County Jail.
Creede G. Vessar, 20, Atchison, was arrested on Thursday in the 400 block U.S.59 for criminal possession of a handgun (under the age of 21). Taken to County Jail.
SUNDAY, Nov. 29
A 17-year-old female was arrested for battery and aggravated assault in the 1900 block of Harper Drive. Officers responded during the night to a disturbance call at that location after it was reported the girl had kicked a family member and threatened a family member with a knife, said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.