SATURDAY, NOV. 6
David W. Barber, 52, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant charging him with an aggravated battery in connection with a stabbing that occurred at Oct. 9 a residence in the 500 block of South Sixth Street; and for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of a Santa Fe Street. Barber was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
Heather M. Mata, 36, Blue Springs, Missouri was arrested for criminal trespass in the 1100 block of Commercial Street. Mata was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Tayler C. McPherson, 23, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in Atchison County District Court.
Terry Knopke, Atchison, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that was involved in an accident with a deer near U.S. 73 Highway and Patriot Street.
