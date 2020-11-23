FRIDAY, NOV. 20
Jeri L. Samuel, 22, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was identified as the driver of a passenger car that Atchison police officers attempted to stop about 7:30 p.m. in the 10th Street and Kansas Avenue vicinity. The vehicle fled from officers, eventually went eastbound along U.S. 59 Highway where it struck stop sticks that had been deployed by officers in the roadway. The car became disabled along the east side of the Amelia Earhart bridge. It was there Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended Samuel and subsequently transported her to the Buchanan County Jail. Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson indicated Samuel is facing charges in Atchison involving numerous allegations that include fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana; and endangering a child related to two juveniles present inside the car at the time of the incident. The teens are respectively 14 and 17 years of age. Samuel also faces multiple traffic violations.
Marvin L. Reese, 46, Atchison, was arrested on in the 600 block V Street for driving under the influence, fleeing and attempting to elude, and transporting an open container. Reese was taken to County Jail.
Christopher L. Daniel, 32, Lansing, was arrested for criminal trespass at 314 Santa Fe. Daniel was issued a notice to appear in court in Atchison Municipal Court.
Police assisted Buchanan County Sheriff's Office about 9:15 a.m. in response to a parking lot at the east end of the Amelia Earhart Bridge where a 38-year-old male who had reportedly been stabbed was in a vehicle. The make was transported to an area hospital. Police assisted Buchanan County Sheriff's Office with the initial stage of the investigation.
SATURDAY, NOV. 21
David E. Ham III, 33, Atchison, was arrested in the 1000 block Kansas Avenue for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing legal process, driving while revoked, and an Atchison District Court warrant for failure to appear in court. Taken to County Jail.
