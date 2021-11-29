TUESDAY, NOV. 23
Nicholas W. Norton, 43, Atchison, was arrested for a Brown County warrant for probation violation. Norton was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Jon Lantz, Grand Island, Nebraska, and Nathan Dame, Rockwall, Texas are identified as the drivers of vehicles involved in an accident at Eighth and Green streets.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
David A. Hazelrigg, 33, Atchison, was arrested for a State of Kansas detain order for parole violation. Hazelrigg was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Jason C. Price, Jr. 27, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Price was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Jerami R. Schmelzle, 36, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County Community Corrections detain order. Schmelzle was taken to Atchison County Jail.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
Gina A. Alexander, 45, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested in the 300 block of South Fifth Street for driving under the influence, driving while suspended, and expired tags. Alexander was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Corey L. Spangler, 42, Kansas City, was arrested in the 300 block of South Seventh Street for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and for a Buchanan County Missouri warrant for probation violation. Spangler was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Shandalyn Foster, Atchison, reported criminal damage to a vehicle in the 500 block of Mound Street.
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Jessica R. Craft, 22, Leavenworth, was arrested in the 300 block of South 10th Street for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia expired tags, no vehicle insurance, and transporting an open container. Craft was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Bailee E. Leach, 19, Leavenworth, was arrested in the 300 block of South 10th Street for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Leach was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Morgan C. Craft, 28, Leavenworth was arrested in the 300 block of South 10th Street for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Craft was taken to County Jail.
