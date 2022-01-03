THURSDAY, DEC. 30
Dennis R. Coots, 53, Atchison, was arrested in the 900 block of South Fourth Street for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and an Atchison County District Court warrant for criminal trespass. Coots was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Dameon D. Owens, 19, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for possession of marijuana and no proof of vehicle insurance in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.
Barbara Griffin, Atchison, was involved in an accident with a deer at U.S. Highway 73 and Green Street.
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
Christopher Hodge, Edgerton, Missouri, reported the theft of a 2012 Dodge Ram pick up truck from the 1500 block of Main Street that occurred sometime between 6:40-7:10 p.m. The white, flatbed truck, equipped with aluminum tool boxes, was parked, with the keys inside of it, in the alley north of Main Street. The truck was equipped with aluminum tool boxes mounted along each side of the flatbed.
Sara Paradise, Leavenworth, and Carol Peltzer, Atchison, were involved in an accident at Seventh and Santa Fe streets.
Charles Urban and Michelle Birch, both of Atchison, were involved in an accident in a parking lot located in the 400 block of South 10th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.