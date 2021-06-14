THURSDAY, JUNE 10
Blake Camp, Lancaster, and Madilynne Bruce, Atchison, were the drivers of the vehicles involved in a non-injury accident at 17th and Main streets. Camp was cited for failure to yield.
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
Austin Wood, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that was damaged by a fire in the 900 block of Main Street. There were no injuries reported.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
Richard Owens, Atchison, and Adam Armstrong, Leavenworth, were the drivers of vehicles involved in a non-injury accident at 10th and Spring streets.
MONDAY, June 14, 2021
Benjamin Enzbrenner, Atchison, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident that occurred May 29 that involved a vehicle that struck a tree in the 1800 block of Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.