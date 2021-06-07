TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Jayme Avey, Atchison, and Trystin Myers, Cummings, are identified as the drivers of vehicles involved in a non-injury accident at U.S. 73 and Service Road.
Raymond Heim, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in the 1200 block of South 10th Street.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Shirley Denton, 81, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that struck a large hole in the parking lot in the 300 block of Main Street. Denton was examined at the scene by Atchison County EMS but was not transported by ambulance.
Bradlee Anderson, Atchison, was the driver of a vehicle that struck a building at 405 U.S. Highway 59.
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
Paul J. Blakeley, 45, Atchison, was issued a notice to appear in Atchison Municipal Court for driving while suspended at U.S. Highway 73 and Green Street.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Shelly Hall, Meriden, was the driver of a vehicle that struck an 87-year-old pedestrian in the Walmart parking lot at 1920 U.S. Highway 73. The pedestrian, Minnie Frakes was taken to Amberwell Atchison by private vehicle for an examination. The accident occurred when the 2007 Toyota Cruiser driven by Hall backed out from a parking space and struck Frakes as she walked in the parking lot.
Devon M. Huninghake, 23, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for failure to appear in district court. Huninghake was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Police are investigating the burglaries and thefts of items from two different residences along King Street.
The most recent occurred Saturday, June 5 in the 700 block of King Street. Among the missing items are a cordless drill, batteries and fishing reels. The items carry a value of about $525.
Between June 1 and June 5 a residence in the 900 block of King Street was burglarized and the value of items taken is about $1,500. The stolen items include a bench grinder, fishing rods and reels, a ladder, and hand tools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.